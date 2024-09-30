Trump: People Aren't Buying Climate Change 'Scam' Anymore

Morning Joe did a little compare and contrast about each candidate's reaction to climate change after the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

"HARRIS: And we will stand with these communities for as long as it takes to make sure that they are able to recover and rebuild."

"Donald Trump, meanwhile, will head to Valdosta, Georgia, to survey the damage there from Tropical Storm Helene. Over the weekend, he criticized the Biden administration's response to the storm. That all comes as he downplayed the threat posed by climate change during a rally in Pennsylvania yesterday," Mika Brzezinski said.

TRUMP: I haven't heard, Mike, I haven't heard. They don't ever talk about the environment anymore. You know why? Mike is saying, don't talk about it now. No, it's one of the great scams of all time. You know why they don't talk about it? Because people aren't buying it anymore.

"You know, that's just a lie. It's yet another lie," Joe Scarborough said.

Not only,Jonathan Lemire, are people buying the fact that, you know, 19 of the 20 hottest years on record have been the last 19 or so years, but talk to Republicans who run insurance companies, that look at the numbers of how much storms are costing insurance companies, are costing the government. It's devastating. In so many places, people can't even get property insurance anymore because insurance companies have been so overwhelmed by the radical change in climate over the past 20 years.

"You know who else believes in climate change? An overwhelming majority of farmers. according to polls, they've seen the devastation and how their livelihoods have been damaged by the change, the radical change in climate over the past 20, 30 years."

"Yeah, climate change is real. Polling suggests more Republicans are believing it, as well. We should also note, as Trump there claims and no one thinks about it, that it was Donald Trump who supported efforts to shut down the federal government just last week. If the government shut down, think of what the federal response would be to this storm now, for people slowing down that much further the people who desperately need help," Lemire said.

"We should note, President Biden is going to speak on the storm later today. White House says he will visit once it's safe for him to do so and he doesn't draw away resources that are badly needed elsewhere right now. Vice President Harris cutting a West Coast campaign trip short. She's also back in Washington."