Watters: Harris Buying Black Vote With 'Welfare Checks' And 'A Blunt'

Geez, why doesn't Fox News ask the KKK to weigh in, too?
By Conover KennardOctober 16, 2024

Fox News's racist assclown Jesse Watters has been getting desperate as his hero's mental decline gets more and more apparent during rallies and interviews.

Media Matters reports that Watters called it "welfare checks."

'Black men have been asking, "How are you going to make my life better? Because my life was better under Trump,"' he said. "So Kamala, after four years of doing nothing, just came out with a plan for Black men: legalize weed and $20,000 welfare checks."

"That's right. Kamala wants to win the Black vote with free money and drugs," he continued. "But protecting Black jobs is offensive? Even Black voters are a little suspicious."

"Kamala's been power for four years," Watters said. "Before that, she was a senator, never proposed this before. And three weeks before the election, after struggling with the Black vote, here is a check for 20 grand and a blunt."

"Did Kamala even come up with this pitch? Or did her white handler sit around thinking, "Black people love handouts and getting high," he added. "Let's give this a shot."

The $20,000 Watters mentioned in the segment above includes a proposal to give Black entrepreneurs forgivable loans of up to $20,000. That sounds good to me! I like the idea of everyone getting a fair shake while trying to rebuild the middle class, which Republicans have decimated.

It is not a "welfare check." Welfare checks were given to billionaires while Trump was in office.

And by the way, Klanny, Trump has also suggested legalizing the evil weed in Florida where Gov. DeSantis opposes it.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon