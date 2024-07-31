Kamala Harris Has Put Weird Jesse Watters Brain On Tilt

Fox News host Jesse Watters appeared to be in some sort of a fugue state on The Five, when he said any man that votes for a woman then transitions into a woman.

Whatever that means. What does it mean?

Is Watters having mommy issues? We know his mom is very cool, but Vice President Kamala Harris's nomination has disrupted his parietal lobe in his brain.

See if you can make sense of this.

Now, I don't see why any man would vote Democrat. It's not the party of virtue, security. It's not the party of strength. It's definitely not the party of family. And to be a-a man and then vote for a woman just because she's a woman is either childish, that person has mommy issues, or they're just trying to be accepted by other women. And I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman. Oh, is that right? Yeah, that's what the science says.

There's a lot of bizarre thinking there.

Trump has no virtue. Virtue: behavior showing high moral standards.

Trump has no security: Going to prison is not secure.

Trump has no strength: Have you seen him hit a golf ball or walk down a sloped surface?



Trump doesn't support the family. He regularly cheats on his wives and pays off porn stars, ignores his sons and ogles his daughter.

So what could Watters be thinking? Maybe he has a case of opposite thoughts OCD?

I voted for Elizabeth Warren and nothing transitioned.

I don't know how any man could vote Republican since it means bankruptcies, felony convictions, multiple lawsuits, multimillion dollars judgements against you, insurrections, and serial lying.