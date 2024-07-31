Weird Donald Trump Insists He's Not Weird To Weird Laura Ingraham

Keep bringing up that word 'weird,' you freak.
By Conover KennardJuly 31, 2024

Presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris gave a riveting speech in Georgia to an enthusiastic crowd, and one of her lines addressed to the felon stuck out more than the rest: "Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage,' she said. "Because, as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face."

At about the same time, the felon took part in an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham to insist that he's not "weird." That happened right after Trump bragged about his golfing skills. By the way, it's well known that the former President cheats at golf.

"I had a nice 7-iron right next to the pin," Trump said for no explainable reason. "Biden wouldn't do that. He couldn't hit the ball 15 yards."

"What is this, just plain weird?" Ingraham asked. "American families?"

"The whole thing is a con job," the felon insisted. "Just plain weird. You know who's plain weird? She's plain weird. She's a weird person."

"Look at her past," he continued. Look at what she does."

"And look at what she used to say about herself, and I won't get into it," he added. "What she used to say and who she was compared to what she said starting at about 2016."

Speaking of that, Trump was pro-choice until it was advantageous for him to feign being pro-life. Trump donated to Kamala Harris's previous campaign not once -- but twice. He knows she's the shit. Trump launches rants about sharks, electrocution, and toilet flushes. That's weird. His vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, has never denied being a couch-fucker. Weird.

Say it to her face, Donald.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon