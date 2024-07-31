Weird Donald Trump Insists He's Not Weird To Weird Laura Ingraham

Presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris gave a riveting speech in Georgia to an enthusiastic crowd, and one of her lines addressed to the felon stuck out more than the rest: "Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage,' she said. "Because, as the saying goes, if you've got something to say, say it to my face."

At about the same time, the felon took part in an interview with Fox News's Laura Ingraham to insist that he's not "weird." That happened right after Trump bragged about his golfing skills. By the way, it's well known that the former President cheats at golf.

"I had a nice 7-iron right next to the pin," Trump said for no explainable reason. "Biden wouldn't do that. He couldn't hit the ball 15 yards."

"What is this, just plain weird?" Ingraham asked. "American families?"

"The whole thing is a con job," the felon insisted. "Just plain weird. You know who's plain weird? She's plain weird. She's a weird person."

"Look at her past," he continued. Look at what she does."

"And look at what she used to say about herself, and I won't get into it," he added. "What she used to say and who she was compared to what she said starting at about 2016."

Speaking of that, Trump was pro-choice until it was advantageous for him to feign being pro-life. Trump donated to Kamala Harris's previous campaign not once -- but twice. He knows she's the shit. Trump launches rants about sharks, electrocution, and toilet flushes. That's weird. His vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, has never denied being a couch-fucker. Weird.

Say it to her face, Donald.