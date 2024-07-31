Weird Old Man: VP Harris A 'Play Toy' Leaders Will Walk Over

Trump suggested yesterday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn’t be able to stand up to world leaders because of her appearance, adding that he "didn’t want to spell it out" but viewers would know what he meant. Via the Washington Post:

“She’ll be like a play toy,” Trump — who has a history of using sexist attacks and stereotypes in campaigns against women — said in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, a portion of which aired on Tuesday night. “They look at her and they say, ‘We can’t believe we got so lucky.’ They’re going to walk all over her.”

Trump then turned to look directly at the camera and added: “And I don’t want to say as to why. But a lot of people understand it.” … Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said he was not referring to race or gender and went on to criticize Harris over her record on immigration and other Biden administration policies.

[...] Trump has habitually criticized the appearance and intelligence of female political opponents, from Carly Fiorina to Hillary Clinton and Nikki Haley. Last week House Republican leaders asked their members not to attack Harris because of her race and identity after several lawmakers dismissed her as a “DEI candidate,” using the abbreviation for “diversity, equity and inclusion.”