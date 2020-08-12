2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Ari Fleischer Said Harris Is 'Not That Historically Exciting' To Black Voters

And then the fundraising numbers rolled in.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Heather
Views:

Last night on Faux News, Ari Fleischer told Laura Ingraham, “I just question whether or not this is going to boost African-American turnout at all. I don’t think it will,” he said.

“She’s just not that historically exciting to African-Americans, she certainly wasn’t during the primary. And that was the one of the biggest reasons Biden picked her in order to win. I don’t see it.”

Really, Ari? They seem pretty excited to me. Look at this:

The lack of enthusiasm was so bad, it crashed the campaign's merchandise site.

People like Kamala! Guess that's why Trump and Ivanka donated to her in California:

Kamala did the right thing with the donation:

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us