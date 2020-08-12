Ari Fleischer Said Harris Is 'Not That Historically Exciting' To Black Voters

Last night on Faux News, Ari Fleischer told Laura Ingraham, “I just question whether or not this is going to boost African-American turnout at all. I don’t think it will,” he said.
“She’s just not that historically exciting to African-Americans, she certainly wasn’t during the primary. And that was the one of the biggest reasons Biden picked her in order to win. I don’t see it.”
Really, Ari? They seem pretty excited to me. Look at this:
The lack of enthusiasm was so bad, it crashed the campaign's merchandise site.
People like Kamala! Guess that's why Trump and Ivanka donated to her in California:
Kamala did the right thing with the donation: