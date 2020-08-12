Ari Fleischer Said Harris Is 'Not That Historically Exciting' To Black Voters

Last night on Faux News, Ari Fleischer told Laura Ingraham, “I just question whether or not this is going to boost African-American turnout at all. I don’t think it will,” he said.

“She’s just not that historically exciting to African-Americans, she certainly wasn’t during the primary. And that was the one of the biggest reasons Biden picked her in order to win. I don’t see it.”

Really, Ari? They seem pretty excited to me. Look at this:

ActBlue, the main donation-processing platform for Democrats, reported more than $10.8 million in donations between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon following the Kamala Harris announcement. https://t.co/BQ3yPrGknP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 12, 2020

The lack of enthusiasm was so bad, it crashed the campaign's merchandise site.

People like Kamala! Guess that's why Trump and Ivanka donated to her in California:

“In 2011 and again in 2013, Trump donated a total of $6,000 to Harris’ campaign for California attorney general. His daughter, Ivanka, also gave Harris $2,000 in 2014.”https://t.co/doMWUKxRxa — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2020

Kamala did the right thing with the donation: