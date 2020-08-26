Ari Fleischer's Advice To Black America: Be Very Afraid Of The Police

Today's Fox News Outnumbered program focused on the horrific news of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back that left him paralyzed and fighting for his life in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After setting up the segment, co-host Melissa Francis turned to George W. Bush's former press secretary Ari Fleischer for his opinion on this devastating incident of police brutality.

Fleischer hemmed and hawed as he searched for a both sides argument to make to appease his right-wing audience and Trump.

"This is distressing. Anybody who watches that, your sympathy goes out. How can you shoot somebody in the back," he said. "We don't know everything that took place."

Ari brought up the Ferguson shooting as a defense for the police.

"Clearly this was not a self-defense issue by the offices," he continued, but Fleischer wants to wait for all the facts to come out and then he issued an ominous warning.

"Every parent tell your children comply. If a police officer tells you to do something, even if the cop is wrong, comply. That is the best way to live," he warned, as if to blaming the victim for being shot in the back while fleeing from police.

American citizens are supposed to give up their rights under the Constitution and treat all police officers like the SS, Ari?

Displaying firearms or using deadly force by the police was supposed to happen in only the most extreme circumstances, but that hasn't been the case which has resulted in a massive civil rights uprising in this country, long overdue. An uprising that Trump cannot understand or feel compelled to take action. Instead he activates the military against a civilian population, while giving full-throated support of law enforcement.

The police are supposed to protect Americans, not act like a hit squad from the Jim Crow era where a person fears for their life when they see them coming.

And this conservative fool doesn't have the guts to bring any of these points out.

That's why he's on Fox News regularly. He's a useful idiot to blame victims while glorifying the real criminals. It's the Republican/Fox News way.