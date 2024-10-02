Ari Fleischer's Broken Clock Moment: Nobody Votes For Vice President

Ari Fleischer is right for once: this race is between Harris and Trump.
By John AmatoOctober 2, 2024

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer disagreed with Rep. Byron Donalds after the Vice Presidential debate on CBS last night, and uncharacteristically told a truth when he said it will not move the needle one iota for the upcoming November 5 election.

Hannity hosted a panel to get their thoughts on the debate.

HANNITY: Will this move the needle, last question.

DONALDS: I do. I think it will move the needle. People are looking for information. This is going to get clips all over social media. People are going to pick that up, and they're going to be like, yeah, I can't go with those guys, Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Will it move the needle?

FLEISCHER No. Because I still fundamentally believe vice presidential debates don't matter. Nobody's going to vote on the basis of who the Veep is.

They're going to vote for Trump or Harris.

That is the truth.

Vance worked very hard to come off clean and polished to reintroduce himself to the country because he has been so negatively reviewed, but people are voting for or against Trump and for or against Kamala Harris, not a VP.

The CNN snap poll was very revealing.

And this one from Google trends:

