No Charges For Officer Rusten Shesky, Who To Tried To Murder Jacob Blake

The District Attorney in Kenosha, WI will file no charges against Rusken Shesky, the police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in his back while holding on to him by his shirt. None of the other officers involved will be charged, either. Mr. Blake, a Black man, survived, paralyzed from the waist down. His children were in the car at the time, and Shesky held onto Mr. Blake's shirt from behind as he tried to get into it, shooting directly into Mr. Blake's back.

But, no crime. No charges. Because badge. And "feared for his life."

White supremacy sure does accomplish a lot, doesn't it?

Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels release statement after no charges filed against officers in police shooting of Jacob Blake:



"We feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice."

The Venn diagram of people justifying cops shooting Jacob Blake in the back 7 times and paralyzing him & people justifying Kile Rittenhouse murdering two innocent people & maiming a third, is a perfect circle.

Charges aren’t justice, and I don’t depend on the criminal legal system. Not after all I’ve seen, the data I know, the country I know or the evolution of my values.



But we must acknowledge that the lack of accountability even in a trash system is salt in a people's open wound.

The officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back—paralyzing him—won't face charges.



7 days ago, we learned that DOJ declined to charge the officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice.



In Sept, no one faced charges in relation to Breonna Taylor's death.



The injustice system.

Without accountability, there is no justice and without justice, there is no change.

Not filing charges against the officer who shot #JacobBlake is deeply upsetting, and a roadblock to bringing an end to the systemic racism that infects so many pillars of our society.

If you're surprised that no charges will be brought against the police officer who shot and paralyzed Jacob Blake, or any other officers involved, you haven't been following American history.