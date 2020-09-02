Kenosha Business Owner Declines Trump Photo-op, So Former Owner Used

Think about it. A man's business has just been destroyed, his entire livelihood burned to the ground. So a week later he gets a call from the White House, asking him to be in their photo-op for President Shit-for-brains. Still traumatized, he respectfully declines to participate in their circus. Now he finds out they went ahead with their photo-op anyway, using the former owner as a stand-in.

There are no limits with Trump.

Source: WTMJ

A Kenosha business owner is accusing President Donald Trump of using his destroyed store for political gain. Gram said he got a call Monday from the White House asking if he’d join the president on a tour that would showcase his leveled business, but Gram immediately refused. “I think everything he does turns into a circus and I just didn’t want to be involved in it,” Gram said. To Gram’s surprise, he watched on TV as the president showed up with the store’s former owner and President Trump made it seem like the store was still his.

