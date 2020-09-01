Trump Tells Laura Ingraham: Police Killing Unarmed Black Man Is Like Missing A Golf Putt

One wonders if Trump would consider missing a three-foot putt in a golf tournament a bigger event than shooting an unarmed black man in the back seven times? Probably he would. Certainly the Masters or the U.S. Open, right?

Source: Politico



President Donald Trump on Monday likened police officers who commit acts of brutality to golfers who “choke” and miss a three-foot putt, resisting the real-time efforts of a conservative cable news ally to push him away from the comparison.

[...]

“Shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?” Trump said Monday.

“You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. And, you know, there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke just like in a golf tournament. They miss a three-foot putt.”

It was then that Ingraham interjected, telling the president: “You’re not comparing it to golf, because of course that’s what the media would say.”

“I’m saying people choke. People choke,” Trump responded. “And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people and you have — they choke.”