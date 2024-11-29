Trump Taps Megadonor Art Collector To Head U.S. Navy

John Phelan has never served even one day in the military but has raised a ton of cash for the Donald.
Credit: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images
By Ed ScarceNovember 29, 2024

I don't know about you but I'd expect someone picked to run the Navy to have at, you know, served in the Navy or at least have some military experience. Apparently though, the chief qualifications needed were to raise a lot of money for Trump's election campaign and own a $38m home in Aspen with lots of Picassos and Chagalls.

It appears that Trump is just trolling us with these picks. Even some Trump fans are getting embarrassed by these joke choices.

Source: Daily Beast

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he will nominate an art collecting Republican megadonor who works in finance and has no military experience to run the Navy.

“It is my great honor to announce John Phelan as our next United States Secretary of the Navy!” Trump said, in a statement. “John will be a tremendous force for our Naval Servicemembers and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision.”

Phelan heads Palm Beach-based private investment firm Rugger Management and formerly managed the investments of billionaire Michal Dell.

His sole qualification for the Navy job seems to be that he helped the Trump campaign raise a lot of money.

One fundraiser he hosted for Trump at his $38 million Aspen, Colorado, home this summer cost $25,000 to $500,000 per couple.

Reactions.

