Does Felon45 Even Know Where He Is?

While former President Donald Trump has been trying to paint presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee as "extreme left," there is nothing more extreme than the felon's insatiable desire to get into power again with plans of never leaving the White House when his term ends. We've been down this road before, and it wasn't pretty.

Fox News's Laura Ingraham made an Herculean effort to help Donald as she asked him about his off-the-script remarks. She tried so hard, but there are no takey-backsies for something like this:

"Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine," Trump told a crowd of Christians. "You won’t have to vote anymore. In four years, you won’t have to vote again.”

Laura Ingraham called it a "ridiculous reason" to attack Trump.

"They're also attacking you for other ridiculous reasons," she said. "They're saying that you said to a crowd of Christians that they won't have to vote in the future."



Fact check: Trump did say that, you absolute walnut.

In response, Trump tossed a bizarre word salad.

"Let me say what I mean by that," the felon said. "I had a tremendous crowd speaking to Christians. I mean, this was a crowd that liked me a lot. I think I'm at 97 percent or something."

"And they're treated very badly by this administration, OK?" he falsely said. "Catholics are treated unbelievably. They're, like, persecuted. And if I might say before I go into the other, Jewish people, if you're Jewish and you vote for Biden or the Democrats or Kamala or whoever's going to run, I guess it's going to be her."

"But if you voted for her or the Democrats, you should have your head examined because nobody's ever been treated so badly by this," he said. "This administration is destroying Israel, et cetera, et cetera."

"So with respect to, like, a statement, like I made, that statement is very simple," he said after dodging the question. "I said, vote for me. You're not going to have to do it ever again, it's true, because we have to get the vote out."

"Christians are not known as a big voting group," he continued. They don't vote, and I'm explaining that to them. You never vote. This time, vote. I'll straighten out the country."

"You won't have to vote anymore," he said. "I won't need your vote. "You can go back to that vote."

Ingraham tried really hard to help Lumpy.

"So you mean you don't have to vote for you because you have four years in office?" she asked.

"Christians are known," Trump responded. "You know who else doesn't vote? Gun owners don't vote. They don't vote."

Fact check: White evangelical Christians threw their support behind Trump in 2020. And gun enthusiasts were all in for Trump.

"But just to be clear, what you're saying, though, you're not saying—it's being interpreted, as you are not surprised to hear, by the left as, well, they're never going to have another election," Ingraham said while trying to get Trump to focus. "So, can you even just respond to that?"

Trump regurgitated his false claims about Christians not voting regularly.

"November 5th is going to be the most important election in the history of our country, whether you vote early or not," he said. "We should have, by the way, one-day voting. We should have voter ID. We should have proof of citizenship. And we should have paper ballots, OK?"

Again, again, again, Trump claimed that "Christians do not vote."

"Something's going on," he said. "Don't worry about the future. Vote on—you have to vote on November 5th. After that, you don't have to worry about voting anymore."

Fact check: That sounds like a confession.

"I don't care because we're going to fix—the country will be fixed, and we won't even need you vote anymore because, frankly, we will have such love; if you don't want to vote anymore, that's OK," he added. "And I think everybody understood it."

Even with the Fox host trying to direct Trump to answer what is not a 'ridiculous' response to the man who claimed that voting won't be necessary again because he will 'fix' that once he's in office, the felon failed to answer the question. Trump's own lies are wearing him down. He's older now, and can't focus. Trump should step down. Isn't that how this works?