Trump Tries To Paint Kamala Harris As 'Extreme Left'

Donald Trump, struggling to attack VP Kamala Harris, claimed she is the most far-left person in the history of the country during his Minnesota rally Saturday evening.

Not even going there, but who knew Bernie Sanders takes a back seat to Harris' progressive positions?

What a fool.

VON SHITZHISPANTS: We have a new candidate to defeat, the most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice president in American history, probably the most far-left person in American history. Less than four months from now, Minnesota is going to defeat Kamala Harris. Thank you.

What a boring and ridiculous claim by the cockwobbler.

Minnesota is solidly for Harris as of today.