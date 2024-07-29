Trump Tries To Paint Kamala Harris As 'Extreme Left'

Von ShitzHisPants has one refrain only, and it's tedious and false as usual.
By John AmatoJuly 29, 2024

Donald Trump, struggling to attack VP Kamala Harris, claimed she is the most far-left person in the history of the country during his Minnesota rally Saturday evening.

Not even going there, but who knew Bernie Sanders takes a back seat to Harris' progressive positions?

What a fool.

VON SHITZHISPANTS: We have a new candidate to defeat, the most incompetent, unpopular, and far-left vice president in American history, probably the most far-left person in American history.

Less than four months from now, Minnesota is going to defeat Kamala Harris.

Thank you.

What a boring and ridiculous claim by the cockwobbler.

Minnesota is solidly for Harris as of today.

vid_20240728_11.11.10

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon