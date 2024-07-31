Mike’s Blog Round-Up

What do women want
By TengrainJuly 31, 2024

Above, Aretha performs, Respect. The 2024 election is shaping-up to be about American women flexing their power. I got nothing but respect.

News Corpse notes that the sexism from Team Evil is a profound mistake.

Burbank Industries presents, JD Vance. vs. The Cat Lady Caucus.

Off Message: JD Vance and the Second Faceplate of the Reformicons.

Eschaton: Patron Politics.

Bonus Track: Save this podcast for lunchtime, maybe? If Books Could Kill Podcast reprises their review of HillBilly Effigy, er, Elegy. It's eerily prescient for the JD Vance headlines of today.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

