TrumpIsNotWell Trends On Twitter After Video Shows Him Struggling To Walk Down Ramp

This Saturday, Trump decision to once again use members of the military as campaign props may have backfired on him as portions of his speech, and his apparent struggle to make his way down a ramp have led to speculation about his health and fitness to hold office, along with the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell making it to the top of the list as the top trending topic on Twitter.
As Aaron Rupar documented, Trump struggled to drink water:
He repeatedly had trouble pronouncing General Douglas MacArthur's name:
And as the video above shows, he had trouble making his way down a ramp after he was finished making his speech.
Trump then lashed out on Twitter with this defense for the trouble on the ramp:
All of which led to widespread mockery and speculation about his health in general:
And there is always a tweet from the dotard himself: