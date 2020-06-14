TrumpIsNotWell Trends On Twitter After Video Shows Him Struggling To Walk Down Ramp

This Saturday, Trump decision to once again use members of the military as campaign props may have backfired on him as portions of his speech, and his apparent struggle to make his way down a ramp have led to speculation about his health and fitness to hold office, along with the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell making it to the top of the list as the top trending topic on Twitter.

As Aaron Rupar documented, Trump struggled to drink water:

Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

He repeatedly had trouble pronouncing General Douglas MacArthur's name:

"McGarther" -- Trump also repeatedly had trouble with General Douglas MacArthur's name pic.twitter.com/HLSwbol2yL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

And as the video above shows, he had trouble making his way down a ramp after he was finished making his speech.

Trump then lashed out on Twitter with this defense for the trouble on the ramp:

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

All of which led to widespread mockery and speculation about his health in general:

Amazing weather for West Point graduation today https://t.co/aDo691H6Bd — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) June 13, 2020

He didn’t have to tweet it. He could have let it go. If he was mindful in any way whatsoever he wouldn’t have put himself in a position we were going to talk about his ramp walk for a day. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 14, 2020

I like a president who can drink water with one hand #ObamaDayJune14th #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/UWEvWUhkgn — 🌪 SnowStormYou! 🌊142🌊🌪🌱 (@snowstormyou) June 14, 2020

please don’t retweet this it might make @realDonaldTrump mad on his birthday and make everyone else think #TrumpIsNotWell so again please don’t retweet https://t.co/FXdUjCn4Fu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 14, 2020

Yeah, this definitely aged well. Let’s see you run anywhere now, big guy. I dare you. Hope your bday sucks and every day from here on out you get what you gave, agony and pain. #TrumpIsNotWell #ResignNowTrump pic.twitter.com/q8m6ipDv2E — Lauren (@mommytalks2much) June 14, 2020

I used an online protractor and determined that the ramp was only at a 12 degree angle.



Barely off the ground. pic.twitter.com/3smcFfLULw — Red, Noble Committee Director (@Redpainter1) June 14, 2020

And there is always a tweet from the dotard himself: