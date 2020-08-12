Biden's Viral Bike Ride Video Reminds Everyone Of Trump's Feeble Walk Down A Ramp

Former Vice President Joe Biden's viral bike ride exchange with a Fox News reporter this weekend not only destroyed a Donald Trump talking point, it destroyed it specifically on Trump’s favorite network.

Trump, who feebly inched his way down a ramp following a speech in June, has been trying to cast his Democratic rival as a "sleepy" old guy in physical and mental decline. But on Saturday, Fox News treated its viewers to video of Biden having a jovial exchange with a Fox reporter about his vice presidential pick as he swept past the cameras on his mountain bike.

“Mr. Vice President, have you picked a running mate yet?” Fox's Peter Doocy shouted at Biden, who was riding through the streets of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"Yeah, I have," said a mask-clad Biden, to which Doocy quickly responded: “You have? Who is it?”

"You!" Biden answered, joking with Doocy.

The Fox video was an instant hit among journalists and political pundits on Twitter, who marveled at Biden's athletic cameo on Fox's airwaves.

"The real news in this video is that @JoeBiden is riding a bicycle. Can you picture @realDonaldTrump riding a bicycle?" quipped filmmaker Andy Ostroy.

No, we can't. And clearly no one else could either.

"Biden can ride a bike and make a joke, all while wearing a mask," noted Matthew Hall, editorial and opinion director at the San Diego Union-Tribune.

There were plenty more where that came from—a legit viral moment courtesy of Fox News, where primetime hosts have been laboring for months to paint a picture of Biden as a demented recluse locked away in his basement.

But while everyone was remarking on Biden's athleticism and jocularity, let's remember the simple things too: He was actually able to speak. That alone sets him apart from the current occupant of the Oval Office, who just this past week gave a shout to "Yo-Semite" national park and renamed the country popularly known as Thailand, "Thighland."

Imagine having a president who can speak the English language.

To be clear, the guy on the left is campaigning on the guy on the right allegedly being in decline pic.twitter.com/MWduos00nX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 9, 2020

