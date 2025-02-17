Independence Park Staffers Slashed Before Nation's 250th Anniversary

The cuts come as Philadelphia readies to play a major role in the nation’s 250th birthday next year.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 17, 2025

Yambo’s plan to cut the size of the federal government reached into Pennsylvania over the weekend with employees being dismissed at several national parks, according to a union official. Via the Inquirer:

Two probationary employees were terminated at Independence National Historical Park, already operating with at least 30 unfilled openings. Five were dismissed at Gettysburg National Military Park and five at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton, according to David Fitzpatrick, local treasurer of AFGE Local 2058 and Secretary-Treasurer of AFGE Council 270.

The American Federation of Government Employees is the largest union representing federal workers, and has members working in almost every agency.

[...] The cuts come as Philadelphia readies to play a major role in the nation’s 250th birthday next year, the semiquincentennial that marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Trump has announced plans for a “Task Force 250″ to oversee all federal agencies working on the semiquincentennial, as state and local governments figure out how to bill and pay for the celebration.

I think his plans include swapping out the American flag for the Russian one, but that's just an educated guess.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon