Independence Park Staffers Slashed Before Nation's 250th Anniversary

Yambo’s plan to cut the size of the federal government reached into Pennsylvania over the weekend with employees being dismissed at several national parks, according to a union official. Via the Inquirer:

Two probationary employees were terminated at Independence National Historical Park, already operating with at least 30 unfilled openings. Five were dismissed at Gettysburg National Military Park and five at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton, according to David Fitzpatrick, local treasurer of AFGE Local 2058 and Secretary-Treasurer of AFGE Council 270.

The American Federation of Government Employees is the largest union representing federal workers, and has members working in almost every agency.

[...] The cuts come as Philadelphia readies to play a major role in the nation’s 250th birthday next year, the semiquincentennial that marks the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Trump has announced plans for a “Task Force 250″ to oversee all federal agencies working on the semiquincentennial, as state and local governments figure out how to bill and pay for the celebration.