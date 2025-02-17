Jeffrey Dahmer Sentenced To 15 Life Terms

On February 17th, 1992, Jeffery Dahmer was sentenced to 15 consecutive life sentences in prison for the killing, eating, and dismembering fifteen young men and boys.

Dahmer only lasted two years until another inmate beat hm to death.

Dahmer also addressed the court for the first time during his sentencing."I didn't ever want freedom," he said. "Frankly I wanted death for myself. This was a case to tell the world that I did what I did not for reasons of hate. I hated no one. I knew I was sick or evil, or both. Now I believe I was sick." "I should have stayed with God. I tried and failed, and created a holocaust," Dahmer told the court."If I could give my life right now to bring their loved ones back, I would do it. I am so very sorry. I deserve whatever I get because of what I have done," he continued. "I am prepared for your sentence, which I know will be the maximum. I ask for no consideration."

MAGA evangelicals courted the Son of Sam killer, David Berkowitz and interviewed him when he claimed he became religious. I could see James Dobson's old group, Focus on the Family do the same for Dahmer.

