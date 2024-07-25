It Finally Hit Him: Jesse Watters Nails It On Why We Like Kamala

He's catching on. It took him a while, though.
By Conover KennardJuly 25, 2024

Fox News's Jesse Watters finally understood why Democratic voters are so enthusiastic about Kamala Harris keeping the keys to the White House far away from Donald Trump. We give kudos when someone is correct, and Watters finally got it. It took him a while, though. We're so proud of you, Jesse.

"But I don't know, they like the fact that this is a young black woman squaring off against an old white guy," he said. "They like that she's going to all just talk about abortion."

"And they like the fact that she was a prosecutor and he's a felon," he added while Ben Shapiro nodded in agreement with his super fabulous eyebrows. "They like that framing."

That's exactly right. And coming from the law and order party, it took him a minute to realize that we don't want a criminal getting the coveted keys to the White House again.

Xitter users agree with Jesse.

Trump was unfit to occupy the highest seat in the land in 2016, and now he's getting even worse with his rants about sharks, electrocution, toilet flushes, and lies about the 2016 race that he lost to Joe Biden. And now, we have a candidate who is young enough to be Lumpy's daughter and has experience facing criminals. That sounds like a good reason to cast our votes for Harris in November. And about abortion -- have you noticed that Republicans stopped talking about that? I wonder why.

