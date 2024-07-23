Jesse Watters Mocked For Dumbest Ever Attack On Kamala Harris

We've all seen the misogynistic, sexist attacks on vice-president Kamala Harris rapidly circulating on social media, and it's going to backfire. Republicans have miserably failed women for years, and now they aren't even trying to secure that coveted voting bloc. All they've accomplished is activating the KHive.

But Fox News's Jesse Watters had another take on Harris. According to the Fox News host, Harris "didn't earn" her shot at the presidency because, he said, Americans like "self-made" men and women. It's as if he's never heard of Donald J. Trump, the serial bankruptcy filer who inherited a vast fortune from his father, Fred. When Trump would fail at another business, Fred bailed him out. Trump went from building skyscrapers with Daddy's help to having his name scrubbed off of them with tenants cringing over being tied to the toxic figure.

Still, Watters persisted.

"She didn't earn this," he said. "She inherited it. And Americans aren't hot on heirs.

"They like self-made men and women," he added. "They're brainwashing us."

Xitter users piled in.

Trump inherited $400 million and promptly went bankrupt multiple times because of his incompetence. Then NBC bailed him out by letting him pretend to be a billionaire while he was leveraged to the hilt and going under. There is no President Trump without The Apprentice. https://t.co/AdglytGJmb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 23, 2024

Americans like self made men, like the guy who inherited $413 million from his father and still had to declare bankruptcy six times https://t.co/jPB1CEGTzl — kate salk 🥥🌴 (@katesalkz) July 23, 2024

I present to you how Donald Trump “earned” his wealth https://t.co/PtFTfaadWB pic.twitter.com/rkAnW4XCUO — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 23, 2024

Self-made men like Donald J. Trump.



Whose father put him on the payroll the day he was born.



Making him a millionaire by age 8.



And leaving him $413MM, which if he'd put it into an index fund would be worth more than he claims to be today. https://t.co/00Bel9iyQI — David Rudlin (@BaldyRuddRudd) July 23, 2024

Donald Trump inherited hundreds of millions of dollars from his father, who laid the foundation for Trump’s career, repeatedly bailed him out of business mistakes, and showered him with money and trust funds from childhood on. Trump is “self-made” only in his own imagination. https://t.co/cXWp0UKLjy — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 23, 2024

Jesse, sit in the corner and think about that dumb thing you just said.