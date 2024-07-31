Pastor Brings The House Down With Fiery Speech Supporting Kamala

Rev. Terry Anderson of Houston brought the house down with a fiery speech explaining that presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is the only qualified candidate in the presidential race. The pastor had a few things to say about the racist labels Republicans are using to disparage Harris. Republicans are intentionally offending as many people as possible, and people are noticing. Who knew?!

"On Kamala becoming the presidential nominee," Anderson said, "I'm going to confess. I wasn't too happy about that, but I'm all in now."

"I'm 100% now for this reason," he continued. "This representative from Tennessee—sorry, Connie—from Tennessee called her a D-E-I candidate."

"And then they start calling her colored," he said. "Then they start calling her out of her name. And as a Black man, I can't let no white man talk about no sister like that. And I'm taking offense to it."

"Because who is more disqualified than Donald Trump?" he said. "And Republicans are all in because he is the avatar for their grievance."

The Reverand listed a short list of Harris's resume, which dwarfs Donald Trump's, who was previously a reality show star with zero political experience.

"How qualified does a Black person have to be -- to have graduated at the top of her class at Howard, went to law school, was attorney general of a state, a United States senator, a vice president of the United States, but she's not qualified?" he said. "I'm all in."

"Because I'm not gonna let any white man tell me how I ought to feel about a Black person," he added.

The Republican attacks on Kamala Harris, who has an enviable resume and can lead this country, are backfiring spectacularly. But sure, if you aren't convinced, go with the guy who left his successor with a shithole economy and a divided America -- And he is continuing down that road.