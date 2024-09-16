Sheriff Wants People To Snitch On Harris Supporters With Yard Signs

Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski, of Portage County, Ohio, who took office in 2021, took his nosy little fingers to Facebook to tell people to jot down the addresses of people who have Harris-Walz yard signs. By the way, that's our yard sign in the featured image. I don't want to be left out of his snitching operation.
The Fox News-loving Sheriff limited comments under his post:
When people ask me...What's gonna happen if the Flip - Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins??
I say...write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards! Sooo...when the Illegal human "Locust" (which she supports!) Need places to live...We'll already have the addresses of the their New families...who supported their arrival!
What a clown.
He wanted attention; he's got attention.
I live in the South but in a Democratic county. If we have any Trump supporters in my area, I prefer them to put their signs up. That way, I'll know who to avoid at the grocery store and whatnot. And I'm not sure what he means by "Locusts," but it's obviously a bigoted smear against others while continuing to divide our country. He forgot to limit comments under one innocuous post, so people are rightfully calling him out.
You can contact Bruce at (330) 678-7012. That's not his home phone number. I won't dox him even though his address took me less than a minute to find. We aren't like you, Bruce.
H/T: WKYZ.