Sheriff Wants People To Snitch On Harris Supporters With Yard Signs

Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski, of Portage County, Ohio, who took office in 2021, took his nosy little fingers to Facebook to tell people to jot down the addresses of people who have Harris-Walz yard signs. By the way, that's our yard sign in the featured image. I don't want to be left out of his snitching operation.

The Fox News-loving Sheriff limited comments under his post:

When people ask me...What's gonna happen if the Flip - Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins??

I say...write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards! Sooo...when the Illegal human "Locust" (which she supports!) Need places to live...We'll already have the addresses of the their New families...who supported their arrival!

What a clown.

Trump Doral Resort 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Zk5FXCtdOD — Bruce Zuchowski (@BruceZucho45112) May 16, 2023

He wanted attention; he's got attention.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski told his followers to "write down" the addresses of people who put Harris Walz signs in their front lawns so that he could drop off any undocumented immigrants at their residences. pic.twitter.com/XVz6B9nazK — Carlos Perez (@CarlosP95095856) September 16, 2024

Arrest, jail, and try Portage Country Ohio Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski for incitement to violence and violent threats. Do it today.@PortageNewsOhio https://t.co/4xznXbouzA — TheGreyMouser (@TheGreyMouser__) September 16, 2024

@RadioFreeTom Bruce Zuchowski is the Sheriff in Portage County Ohio and posted this on his Facebook page. If this isn’t a step towards a fascist state I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/1Y9zqQ884X — 🌎 Gern Blanston 🌍 (@gernblan001) September 15, 2024

Bruce D. Zuchowski, the Sheriff who said this, is also the President and Chairman of the Ohio State Troopers Association.https://t.co/SyoRjc3Jx2 https://t.co/A9I6hmLndl pic.twitter.com/bzNScSM2Uu — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) September 16, 2024

I live in the South but in a Democratic county. If we have any Trump supporters in my area, I prefer them to put their signs up. That way, I'll know who to avoid at the grocery store and whatnot. And I'm not sure what he means by "Locusts," but it's obviously a bigoted smear against others while continuing to divide our country. He forgot to limit comments under one innocuous post, so people are rightfully calling him out.

You can contact Bruce at (330) 678-7012. That's not his home phone number. I won't dox him even though his address took me less than a minute to find. We aren't like you, Bruce.

