Embedded AirTag Leads Harris Supporter To Thief Of Stolen Yard Signs

Jackson and his mama are about to go through some things.
By Conover KennardOctober 23, 2024

A Springfield, Missouri, woman retrieved her sign from the Trumper thieves only to find the weirdos had taken 60 signs from various homes after embedding an Apple AirTag on her sign. She also caught it on video, and it's highly satisfying.

"This has been the fourth sign that's been stolen from my yard," Laura McCaskill told Ozarks First.

McCaskill and her partner, obviously fed up with the thieves, used an Apple Airtag tracking device with the sign. They located the residence and asked them to open the trunk where the sign was tracked.

"We ring the doorbell because [my partner] recognizes the car," McCaskill said, adding, "She finally came up, and we said hello, and we said we think that you have something in that car that was taken from our neighborhood."

"She said that was her son's car, and she said, 'Well, he's just an idiot,' and then she goes back in, and we thought that was interesting," she said.

Fact check: He is an idiot, but the mother is even worse.

McCaskill showed the young man, who identified himself as Jackson Peterson in the video below, that the tracker located her property.

"I expected to find the AirTag, but not 59 signs. It was kind of like finding a dead body," McCaskill said. "It was like, are you kidding me? Most people take them and throw them in a dumpster or throw them in someone else's yard. It was like there was a bounty on [the signs]," McCaskill said.

In the video, you can see a heap of Harris signs in the car's trunk. Peterson's mother grabs them and angrily says, "Here you go, liberals!" and tosses them in the direction of McCaskill and her partner, saying it was "stupid."

McCaskill and her partner tell Peterson that the signs carry a $20 donation. The young man is seen trying to multiply $20 for each of the 60 signs in the clip.

We can add, kid. So can the internet. Video below.

Xitter responds.

Sign stealing is an issue here in Raleigh, too. They would have a lot of Harris-Walz signs to steal in my neighborhood, though. Still, I'll get a tracking device.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon