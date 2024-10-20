'I Was Pushed By An Elderly Woman': Kamala Harris Hecklers Whine To Fox News

Two hecklers complained to Fox News after they were escorted from Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Wisconsin on Thursday.
By David EdwardsOctober 20, 2024

Two hecklers complained to Fox News after they were escorted from Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Wisconsin on Thursday.

Luke Polaske and Grant Beth told Fox News on Sunday that they attended the rally at the La Crosse Recreational Eagle Center because God told them to. The two men were asked to leave the rally after they interrupted Harris by yelling "Christ is king" and "Jesus is Lord" in response to her position on abortion rights.

"We were only here to protest our faith, and we did so," Beth explained. "I was pushed by an elderly woman. We were heckled at. We were cursed at. We were mocked."

"Jesus was mocked. You know his disciples were mocked. And that's okay in reality. We did God's work," he continued. "You know, I'm all about being a cordial person no matter your beliefs. But I do believe that we were sent there by God."

For Harris' part, she advised the two men to go to "the smaller rally down the street."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon