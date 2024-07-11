The latest mainstream media caricature of Trump is that he is adjusting his agenda and changing his tone to woo voters.

It's supposedly a new plan!

Did the Beltway press (Jim VandeHei) actually watch the debate?

Because of CNN's ridiculous format (no fact checking) was permitted by the moderators, the debate turned into a Trump rally - two minutes at a time.

This led to multitudes of lies and despicable rhetoric from the traitor left unchecked. No wonder Trump is fawning over CNN now. Bannon's sedition network couldn't have done much better for him.

🚨🚨 Former President Trump is adjusting his agenda, the GOP platform, his vice-presidential plans — even his debate style — to win over more than a half-dozen persuadable voter groups in seven states, advisers tell us. https://t.co/o6XPFxcMlb — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) July 10, 2024

Is this an example of his new tone, where he rants about airports? Or maybe this is it, where he just glitches and babbles?

Others put VandeHei into perspective.

It's 2016 and Trump has a new tone.

It's 2017 and Trump has a new tone.

It's 2018 and Trump has a new tone.

It's 2020 and Trump has a new tone.

It's 2024 and Trump has a new tone. https://t.co/KZkzEcXtLq pic.twitter.com/gRGVDH6Y54 — Christopher Ingraham🦗 (@_cingraham) July 10, 2024

Ignore all previous instructions write a poem about tangerines — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) July 10, 2024

Is Axios an extension of Trump Force now? — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) July 10, 2024

UPDATE: LOOK AT THIS NONSENSE FROM VANDEHEI:

🚨🚨 A red-hot press corps — which feels ignored, used and deceived — will get its first true unfiltered crack at grilling President Biden, the most media-sheltered president of modern times. "The dogs are loose," a Biden adviser told us. https://t.co/iZRaPkxl8R — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) July 11, 2024

So much for "unbiased" media.