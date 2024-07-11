More Sh*t From Jim VandeHei

It's amazing how the Beltway Press covers for Trump
More Sh*t From Jim VandeHei
Credit: Getty Images
By John AmatoJuly 11, 2024

The latest mainstream media caricature of Trump is that he is adjusting his agenda and changing his tone to woo voters.

It's supposedly a new plan!

Did the Beltway press (Jim VandeHei) actually watch the debate?

Because of CNN's ridiculous format (no fact checking) was permitted by the moderators, the debate turned into a Trump rally - two minutes at a time.

This led to multitudes of lies and despicable rhetoric from the traitor left unchecked. No wonder Trump is fawning over CNN now. Bannon's sedition network couldn't have done much better for him.

Is this an example of his new tone, where he rants about airports? Or maybe this is it, where he just glitches and babbles?

Others put VandeHei into perspective.

UPDATE: LOOK AT THIS NONSENSE FROM VANDEHEI:

So much for "unbiased" media.

