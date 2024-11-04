All-Star Concert In Philly Tonight To Close Out Harris Campaign

They started closing down the streets around the museum on Friday to prepare for this event. For example, there are more port-a-potties than I've ever seen in one place! City officials expect as many as 100,000 people for the event. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Vice President Kamala Harris will close out her presidential campaign in Philadelphia Monday night, where she’ll be joined by a star-studded cast of musicians and celebrities.

The concert and rally, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Monday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway below the steps of the Art Museum, will feature Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, The Roots, DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, Freeway and Just Blaze, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone, and Oprah Winfrey.

The get out the vote event will be tied together with a national livestream show which will spotlight “every battleground states’ rallies, performances, and speeches,” the campaign announced.