Kamala Harris’ Philly Rally Planned For Temple’s Liacouras Center

Well, it's certainly looking like PA governor Josh Shapiro is the vice-president's selection for the No.2 spot. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ first rally with her yet-to-be-named running mate will be at Temple University’s 10,000-seat basketball arena on Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the planning. The rally at the Liacouras Center will be Harris’ first campaign stop in Philadelphia since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. It will kick off a multistate campaign tour with her running mate, who is expected to be named in the coming days. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a native of the Philadephia suburbs, is among the front-runners for the nomination. The event will also be the second time this summer that the Liacouras Center hosted a presidential rally. Former President Donald Trump held a campaign event there in June.

But here's what seems to seal the deal: