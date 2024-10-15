Country Over Party: Why Many Republicans Support Harris

Republicans are lining up to support Kamala Harris over Donald Trump. So many members of the GOP are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they understand the stakes of the 2024 election.

While Donald Trump and JD Vance accuse legal immigrants of eating cats and dogs, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are racking up more endorsements from Republican leaders.

Why So Many Republicans Are Supporting Harris

Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a leading expert on authoritarian movements. @ruthbenghiat tweeted:

This election is not about policy. It is a referendum on what kind of political system we will have in America: democracy or autocracy? That is why so many prominent Republicans, who know the stakes, are supporting the Democratic ticket in 2024. My latest video: pic.twitter.com/2Tfg9CPKgl — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) August 28, 2024

Historic List of Republicans Support Harris

The Republicans and national security experts supporting Harris is historic. At no point in history have so many Republicans advocated to vote for a Democratic candidate. But the threat posed by Trump and Vance is historic.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney is voting for Kamala Harris and former Rep. Liz Cheney is campaigning for Harris and is one of the most vocal surrogates for Harris over Trump.

“There’s only one responsible, serious adult running for president right now. That is certainly not Donald Trump. @VP Harris and I might disagree on issues… but I am absolutely honored and proud to be supporting @KamalaHarris.”@Liz_Cheneypic.twitter.com/je6dAxHjb1 — CHUNTERKAP (@chunterkap) September 28, 2024

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Trump's White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August. All three Republicans continue to help the Harris-Walz campaign, speaking out against Trump and Vance.

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales under George W. Bush supports Harris and wrote an Op-Ed in Politico on why he made the decision. Gonzales wrote:

"I can't sit quietly as Donald Trump — perhaps the most serious threat to the rule of law in a generation — eyes a return to the White House."

CBS News reported former FBI director and CIA director William Webster came out for Harris. The conservative Webster was CIA and FBI director under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, so his endorsement was powerful.

Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman endorsed Vice President Harris’s bid for president in August, with a warning. Riggleman told The Hill that sending Trump back to the White House “would endanger U.S. citizens — and create global chaos.”

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump's Communications Director, and Olivia Troye, who served as Homeland Security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, campaigned in Philadelphia for Harris.

Newsweek reported former Arizona Senator Jeff Flake supports Harris and former Kansas senator Nancy Kassebaum said she is backing Harris.

On August 26, over 200 Republicans endorsed Vice President Harris for president. The large group of Republican staffers worked for either former President George W. Bush, the late Sen. John McCain or Sen. Mitt Romney and strongly supported Vice President Harris.

These 200 Republicans is not the only large group to speak out against Trump and support Harris.

"Ronald Reagan Would Have Supported Harris"

There are many large groups of Republicans and national security experts supporting Kamala Harris.

According to CBS News, a group of almost 20 former staff members of the late Republican President Ronald Reagan endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. The group released a statement that "Reagan, if alive, would have supported Harris."

CNBC reported 111 Republican former officials endorse harris because Trump is unfit. According to CNBC:

"More than 100 former members of Congress and national security officials from previous Republican administrations who signed a letter earlier in September calling Trump 'unfit to serve again' as president."

In September, CNBC noted that over 700 former military and national security officials endorse Harris, say Trump is "impulsive and ill-informed."

The group "Republicans for Harris" work directly with the Harris-Walz campaign and hold zoom calls.

Mike Pence Makes History By Not Supporting Trump

Mike Pence won’t support Donald Trump in the 2024 election. This is the first time in history this has happened but no one can blame the former VP. The Guardian reported on a recent court filing by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith:

During the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Trump was told that Pence and his family were in danger. When his aide told the president that the violent mob at the Capitol planned to hang Pence, Trump said, “So what?”

Mike Pence says he won’t support Donald Trump and explains why.



His own Vice President won’t vote for him. What else does it take? pic.twitter.com/Qm9QLa0b0o — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 29, 2024

In addition to the former vice president, former Republican president George W. Bush is not supporting Donald Trump. Former GOP candidate for president Mitt Romney is not supporting Trump, and The New Republic reported that Romney fears for the safety of his family if Trump is elected.