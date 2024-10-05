Kamala Harris: Trump Will Violate The Oath Of Office Again Given The Chance

Vice President Kamala Harris bashed Donald Trump for his role in refusing to adhere to his oath of office when he helped foment the insurrection on January 6th,

KAMALA HARRIS: And your words today and the reason we are all here today, I think, really do underscore, perhaps, one of the most fundamental questions that is facing the American people in this election.

Who will obey that oath? Who will abide by the oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America?

I have had the privilege.

And I have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution six times in my career, including as vice president, as a United States senator, and as the top law enforcement officer of the largest state in our country.

Responsible for upholding and enforcing the laws of the state and the laws of the United States was the work I did.

And I have never wavered in upholding that oath.

And I have always executed it faithfully and without reservation.

And therein lies the profound difference between Donald Trump and me.

He who violated the oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.

And make no mistake, he who, if given the chance, would violate it again.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

And as you have heard and know, he refused to accept the will of the people and the results of an election that was free and fair.