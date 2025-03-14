Trump Has Yanked $1B In Food Money For Schools, Food Banks

Apparently, Donald Trump and Unelected President Elon Musk think too few Americans are dying from preventable causes. So, the folks working to make measles, plane crashes and pollution great again are now doing their darnedest to make hunger great again, too.

Politico has the deets:

The Agriculture Department has axed two programs that gave schools and food banks money to buy food from local farms and ranchers, halting more than $1 billion in federal spending. Roughly $660 million that schools and child care facilities were counting on to purchase food from nearby farms through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program in 2025 has been canceled, according to the School Nutrition Association. State officials were notified Friday of USDA’s decision to end the LFS program for this year. More than 40 states had signed agreements to participate in previous years, according to SNA and several state agencies. The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, which supports food banks and other feeding organizations, has also been cut. USDA notified states that it was unfreezing funds for existing LFPA agreements but did not plan to carry out a second round of funding for fiscal year 2025.

Other than wishing death to Americans, why the heck would Musk-Puppet Trump do such a thing? Well, it could be yet another move to make Trump’s rich bros running food companies even richer. Politico noted that the Biden administration had expanded spending “for both programs to build a more resilient food supply chain that didn’t just rely on major food companies.”

Regardless, the move comes at a particularly bad time for struggling Americans. Politico further noted that “school nutrition officials are becoming increasingly anxious about affording healthy food with the current federal reimbursement rate for meals. As food costs have risen in the last few years, more people are turning to food banks and other feeding organizations to supplement their increased grocery bills.”

Donald Trump promised to lower food prices “on Day One,” you may recall. Instead, they are rising and about to get even higher.

So, while Trump uses his office to make Unelected Billionaire President Musk even wealthier and the two plot bigger tax cuts and other grift for themselves and America’s already-wealthiest, they are actually working to make children go hungrier as part of the process.

Marie Antoinette would be so proud.