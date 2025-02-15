Trump To Billionaires: Feel Free To Cheat On Your Taxes!

Why wait for tax cuts when Unelected President Elon Musk can just gut the IRS?
Credit: DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license
By NewsHound Ellen

Elon Musk is not taking any chances that Congress may not give him and his fellow billionaires the fat tax cuts Puppet Donald Trump promised. So Unelected President Musk is making dire cuts to the IRS that all but guarantee he and his billionaire bros can get away with cheating.

The Washington Post reports that thousands of Internal Revenue Service employees are about to be laid off “as billionaire Elon Musk’s team begins to target tax collections.” You don’t need to be a DOGE Bag to know who benefits from that. Spoiler alert: it’s not regular Americans.

Steve Rosenthal, a tax policy expert, told The Post that the Biden administration efforts to bolster enforcement are now in jeopardy. “Stripping the IRS of resources is a windfall for those who like to game the system, and those are the most sophisticated and richest taxpayers,” Rosenthal said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a billionaire who reportedly has been accused of evading taxes and supports more tax cuts for guys like himself, reportedly told Bloomberg that the department would “limit changes” until after tax season ends.

But what about next year? Will there be anything left to fund the government services we all rely on after all the Musk, Trump and MAGA looting?

