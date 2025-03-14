The SHOCKING DOWNFALL Of COWARDLY Senator John Fetterman

Not long ago I was writing paens to Senator Fetterman...Fetterman was a leader. Now, he is a traitor. Amazing how quickly that can change.
By Cliff SchecterMarch 14, 2025

Not long ago I was writing paens to Senator Fetterman. Like Jasmine. AOC. Goldman. Swalwell. A new breed of Democrat constantly on offense, mocking Republicans & refusing to take s*t from the right-wing screech-osphere. Fetterman was a leader. Now, he's a traitor. Amazing how quickly that can change.

Stroke? Kompromat? Fraud? Bribed? Who the hell knows why. But does the "why" really matter? Shortly after a presidential election in which Trump won Pennsylvania and the only incumbent Senator to lose a swing state was Bob Casey of PA (barely lost to a billionaire, but whatev)--Fetterman changed.

A Senator I'd once feted with videos for mocking Squeaker Johnson as a "deranged weirdo" or leveling Rand Paul as a "Putin-loving prick," began the both sides crap comparing Trump to Hunter Biden. The "misunderstood MAGA" horseshit. But the final blow: The onetime Bernie Sanders acolyte being the only Senate Democrat to say he'd vote for a continuing resolution that would destroy healthcare.

He joins a squalid group of past names like Joe Lieberman, Kent Conrad, Ben Nelson, Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema--those who preened for the cameras as they betrayed their voters, party & country. But he's worse, because we're fighting fascism now. Today, I finally had enough and excoriated the SOB. Please watch the video. I hope you'll join me in searching for a primary opponent. And I hope you'll back crucial, billionaire-free, independent media that takes on the John Fettermans, by subscribing to my channel, Cliff's Edge.

