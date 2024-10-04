Republicans Will Only Certify 2024 Election If Trump Wins

Rep Mike Waltz from Florida got into a heated discussion with CNN's Pamela Brown because he refused to say unequivocally he would certify the 2024 presidential election results.

Traitor Trump and his minions have already set the stage for refusing to certify the election by clearly stating they will do so if it's free and fair. Meaning only if Trump wins.

Republicans already are involved in election interference. By the House putting conditions in place that mostly likely will be called" having concerns" they will deny certifying the 2024 election if Trump loses.

It took Pamela Brown many tries to get Rep. Waltz to somewhat respond to her question.

BROWN: The Electoral Count Act did not allow the vice president to overturn the will of the people. But really quickly, just to be clear, we will commit to a peaceful transfer of power. WALTZ: That was so vague that that's why the Congress stepped in to clarify that. It was a 120-year-old law.

(There was nothing vague about it)

BROWN: Because of what January 6th happened, and. Okay, but listen, will you commit to a peaceful transfer of power? WALTZ: Pam, we've had protests that have exploded into riots all over this country, including in Minneapolis, including in Portland, so I don't think you can necessarily draw the causality. But at the end of the day, yes. Yes, we should have peaceful transfer of power in this country. Absolutely.

Wow, that was like pulling teeth, but...then he backtracked.

BROWN: And you will certify the results if every state certifies the results. WALTZ: Pam, if it is a free and fair election, absolutely, as did the Democrats. BROWN: What does that mean? What does a free and fair election mean? 2020 was a free and fair election, and members of Congress tried to overturn the results, so what does that mean to you? WALTZ: Pam, ask Hillary Clinton when she said Trump was not a legitimate president, he was elected, and not elected. BROWN: No, no, no, being a poor loser, being a sore loser, which Democrats have been, is different from trying to overturn the will of the people. WALTZ: We talked about this, you and I, in 2021. I voted to certify. Others didn't. They had their concerns, but we work things out in the courts, and we work things out in debate. There should never be a riot. And at the end of the day, we had Joe Biden come in as president.

There were no concerns about the election results.

There was a concerted effort to overthrow a free and fair election by Traitor Trump, his allies, and congressional Republicans. That led to a riot and assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6th.

It isn't just the objections to the certification process. It's the fake electors, the lying to everyone to stir them to riot, the efforts to lie to everyone.

Trump is telling you that they'll do it again with this "free and fair" nonsense.

There is no doubt that any close race in any battleground state will result in protests and outrage and treasonous actions by the GOP MAGA cult.

Trump has already told he will will do that.

REPORTER: Do you trust the election process this time around?



TRUMP: I'll let you know in about 33 days pic.twitter.com/nLCUOoy9IF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2024

Disputing election results and then refusing to certify is not equal to having "concerns."

That's called sedition.