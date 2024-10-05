Bruce Springsteen Strongly Endorses Harris And Walz

Dressed in a flannel jacket and sitting at a diner counter, and with a small American flag behind him, Springsteen nodded to his roots even as he tacitly acknowledged he’s now “one of the few” who would probably benefit from Trump’s economics.

Springsteen said he is speaking out with his support because “we are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nation's history.” He added, “Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does then at this moment.”

“It doesn't have to be this way,” Springsteen continued. “The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again.” He acknowledged that will take “time, hard work, intelligence, faith and women and men with the national good guiding their hearts.” In other words, not with Trump at the helm.

“America is the most powerful nation on earth,” Springsteen said, not just because of its military or economic power “but because of what she stands for, what she means, what she believes in: freedom, social justice, equal opportunity, the right to be and love who you want. These are the things that make America great.”

Springsteen went on to deliver a brutal, but perfectly accurate assessment of Trump. He “is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” Springsteen said. “His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American.”

Harris and Walz, on the other hand, “are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few like me, on top.”

That’s Springsteen’s vision of America. It's what “I've been consistently writing about for 55 years,” he said.

Then he suggested that everyone should vote, regardless of political affiliation. “I respect your choice as a fellow citizen,” Springsteen emphasized. But, “I’ve only got one vote, and it's one of the most precious possessions that I have.”

“That's why, come November 5, I'll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Springsteen concluded.

Thanks, Boss!