Trump: Nobody Eats Bacon Anymore Because Of Wind

This is a brain on potatoes.
By John AmatoAugust 30, 2024

Trump held a town hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and when asked about food costs, Trump rambled about wind power making people not eat bacon anymore.

Trump cannot discuss the effects of COVID and the supply shortages that caused rapid inflation the country faced because of his incompetent leadership during the pandemic.

Instead, Dump pivoted over to his favorite subject, wind.

Q: What's your plan to make life more affordable and bring down inflation for someone like me?

TRUMP: It's probably the question I get most.

You know, they say you're gonna vote with your stomach.

I don't know if you've heard it, but it's a little bit true, and groceries, food has gone up at levels that nobody's ever seen before.

We've never seen anything like it. 50, 60, 70 percent.

You take a look at bacon and some of these products, and some people don't eat bacon anymore, and we are going to get the energy prices down.

When we get energy down, you know, this was caused by their horrible energy.

Wind.

They want wind all over the place, but when it doesn't blow, we have a little problem.

This was caused by energy.

I'm surprised Trump didn't talk about sharks and boats capsizing, or his best friend Hannibal the cannibal.

Energy costs were raised because of the Russia invasion of Ukraine, which has nothing to do with energy policy, but that's not why nobody eats bacon.

I'm shocked via polling, that people believe Trump would better for the economy than any Democrat, because of his know nothing ideas, but I think that issue will turn against him soon enough.

Meanwhile, go eat some bacon and eggs and have a laugh at Trump.

Discussion

