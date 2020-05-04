Trump Makes Excuses For Hydroxychloroquine: 'Nothing To Lose'

During his Fox News "town hall" on Sunday, Trump said that he had "nothing to lose" by promoting the untested and unproved anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, his phony solution for Coronavirus.

He didn't mention how his "bleach injections, UV light and disinfectant" approach was working out for him though.

In the most ridiculous looking set of any presidential town hall ever...

I can't stop laughing. The forced perspective makes Trump look 30% smaller than Brett Baier and Martha MacCallum. It's like hobbit Biff. pic.twitter.com/3QElsMUdjK — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) May 4, 2020

...co-host Bret Baier brought up his never-ending promotions of hydroxychloroquine.

Trump jumped in and said energetically, "I still do," as if this was the sanctioned United States official treatment to COVID-19.

Donald claimed he received three calls from people who took his snake oil and said they were doing very well because of it. This is the Trump friend "Manny Peeples" that Trump quotes constantly.

Manny Peeples is the greatest American who never existed. — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) March 13, 2019

As his monologue went on. Trump's addled brain switched midstream and he began attacking the Democrats.

It was an obvious and failed pivot away from his ludicrous promotion of an untested medication.

"Democrats would rather see people, I'm gonna be very nice -- I'm not going to say die ( he just said it!) I'm going to say would rather see people not get well big because they think I'm going to get credit if hydroxychloroquine works," he said.

This pompous man, as usual, is more concerned with his poll numbers than the health of the American people.

Doctors DO NOT prescribe medications that haven't been tested and approved, This holds true especially during a highly contagious virus outbreak, but not for Trump, who considers himself an expert in everything.

He said he has no interest in the drug, doesn't own it but, "If it works it would be great."

Yes, it would be great, but it doesn't work.

Trump then said other countries (Turkey?) are using it and are bragging about it.

The Fox co-host then cut in to help Trump off his ledge of incompetence. He filled in the blanks Donald was leaving behind, and interjected that "The President" is putting his real hopes and dreams on the vaccine being developed fast.

Trump again demonstrated his unwillingness to listen to his experts and his unwillingness to spew his feelings over reality.

Trump said, "Oh, I think we're going to have a vaccine by the end of the (year) -- "Now the doctors would say well you shouldn't say that. I'll say what I think," he said.

Saying "what he thinks" with no proof on unproven treatments during a pandemic is criminal.

He just f**king caused mass hysteria when went off into the realm of madness by promoting the idea of injecting disinfectants into your body to kill the coronavirus.

And Trump had the nerve to say. "We don't lose anything With hydroxy. It's been out there, Bret,"

To justify himself he said, "It's been out there for so many years then they start doing the false "reports"

No f**king sh*t.

Trump continued his misinformation response with very little push back from the two Fox News hosts and even said doctors don't want to see hydroxychloroquine work.

Really he did.

Trump continued his defense of Hydroxychloroquine. "It's been used for numerous things," he said.... People aren't dying from it.."

Baier cut in and said, "Obviously doctors were involved there and they -- "

Trump interrupted. "Yeah, and they don't want to see a good result and that's very sad."

Yeah, there's a new conspiracy within our medical professionals who are trying to treat and cure a pandemic, but who much rather would lie to see Trump lose the election, than save thousands of US lives.