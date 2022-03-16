Cowardly Gutfeld Makes Excuses For Attacking Benjamin Hall

Last week on Fox News' The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld claimed the media was framing the Russian invasion of Ukraine so one-sided that Russia was being short-changed.

I kid you not.

Gutfeld's observations were so egregious that Fox News' on-the-ground reporter Benjamin Hall came on to give a real time update of the invasion to their viewers and chose to immediately pan Gutfeld's moronic take.

"And speaking of someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response. This is absolutely what's happening,” Hall said. Sites in Ukraine "are being absolutely flattened.” “In the city of Mariupol, people are drinking from puddles because the Russian forces haven’t allowed them to get out when they have tried to get out, they’re shelled,” he continued. "It is an absolute catastrophe."

Gutfeld was pissed off, and called Hall's report a "cheap attack on me."

Jeanine Pirro blasted her colleague for trying to both-sides the media coverage of Russian's immoral attack on Ukraine and was flabbergasted by his opinion.

"Two sides? What two sides?" she scolded. "You've got Putin who attacked Ukraine. What are the two sides, is it justified?"

On Tuesday, news broke that Benjamin Hall had been seriously injured by Russians shooting at his vehicle. His cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, was killed in the same attack along with a young Ukrainian journalist.

During Wednesday's broadcast at the top of the hour Gutfeld finally deigned to mention Benjamin Hall.

Instead of just saying "I'm sorry, I was a little bitch," Gutfeld went into a lengthy bullshit rant to defend himself from the scorn he truly deserves.

Any news service (or a right wing propaganda outlet that is masquerading as one) reporting on the facts of the Russian invasion and showing the atrocities Putin is committing does not mean they are pro-war. It does not mean their viewers are being recruited to go to Russia and start WWIII.

But that's the lame excuse Gutfeld used.

Instead of heralding Benjamin Hall and all war correspondents for their bravery, Gutfeld used Hall's supposed words they discussed to him to make his assertions seem credible about the pro-Ukrainian news coverage.

"As for Ben, I spoke to [Hall] last week at length after we had our little kerfuffle and the thing that pisses me off is that he is handsome and he is funny," said Gutfeld about a man who just lost one of his legs.

That's what pissed you off? This is no time to perform your unfunny shtick.

"And we joked about what went on on "The Five" and I'm not going to say what we talked about because frankly it is nobody's business, but he did say something that I agreed with 100%," he continued.

Gutfeld won't tell you what they said until Ben said something to make him look good.

"And he said, Greg, you can't do my job, and I can't do yours."

Hold it right there. A f**king slug could do your job, Greg. You aren't in Hall's league to even have this conversation.

"And I said, and I said my job is way easier. I'm not in any danger, I do get death threats but they are usually from Dana on pink stationery," he joked. Another joke that wasn't a joke. "But we can pontificate because we are thousands of miles away. they can't afford to pontificate at all because they are always endangered."

Then Gutfeld went onto a rant about how anti-war he is and that's why he framed the media coverage so one-sided for Ukraine.

I never heard of a more cowardly excuse to fight with an actual reporter watching the horrors before his eyes because Gutfeld was trying to be a jerk-off.

"I am sitting here, for me, I must be as antiwar as possible until i can no longer be antiwar."

WTF does that mean?

Gutfeld then equated the pandemic's coverage by other TV host that are working and telling Americans to stay home because of the virus. I don't know how he came up with that analogy, but only a slug could.

"It is easy to talk about war at home as Geraldo said, it is not romantic, but since I'm not going anywhere near the war, I'm sure as hell not going to tell a single person to go there and die in a foreign country."

Talk about a false equivalency.

Not one person outside of insane MAGA CSPAN callers are demanding the US start WWIII.

What a feckless fucking coward.