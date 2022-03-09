Greg Gutfeld Humiliated Over 'BothSides' Ukraine Media Coverage Claim

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld whined that Russia was being short-changed by the media coverage of their invasion of Ukraine. Fox News' on-the-ground reporter Benjamin Hall was there to give him a spanking.

Gutfeld is billed as some type of a contrarian comedian for conservatives on Fox. He attacked the media for only showing one side of the invasion -- Ukraine's. It was a take so far out of left field, his entire panel blasted him for it at the end of the program.

Gutfeld said the news stories were having "a galvanizing effect to create a narrative, they only go in one direction."

"It's the invaded who experience the atrocity, right?" he continued. "And that's all we are going to see." Gutfeld then brought in other stories he claimed were corrupted by the media -- "an image is taken and played over and over..."

This is in defense of Putin's aggression, remember. People were living peaceful lives until the Russian autocrat decided they should be bombed out of their homes, that children in the hospital should be murdered, and people driven out of their homeland.

Later in the program he defended his alternative facts counternarrative about Russia and Ukraine and whined for taking heat over his lunacy.

"If you defer you're seen as an inconsiderate, cold-hearted pussy," Gutfeld said.

I agree.

"But if you amplify this story, why can't I call you pro-war? You either gotta be one way or you gotta be the other. It's not as clear as that," Gutfeld argued.

Supporting Ukraine is not a pro-war stance since Ukraine didn't attack Russia! It's hard to fathom what's so difficult to figure out here, but it's Gutfeld.

Jeanine Pirro brought on Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall who is on the ground in Ukraine to give an up-to-date account.

"And speaking of someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response. This is absolutely what's happening,” Hall said. Sites in Ukraine "are being absolutely flattened.”

Try to bothsides that, Greg.

“In the city of Mariupol, people are drinking from puddles because the Russian forces haven’t allowed them to get out when they have tried to get out, they’re shelled,” he continued. "It is an absolute catastrophe."

After Hall's report, Gutfeld's fee fees were hurt, so he called Hall's reporting a "cheap attack on me" and still claimed the media is "creating stories to bolster one side over the other." He is the media, but whatever.

Greg is shifted his take and now wondered if the war could have been averted somehow if the media created an alternate reality.

Geraldo jumped in, "Truth is an absolute defense."

Even Pirro was flabbergasted.

"Two sides? What two sides?" she scolded. "You've got Putin who attacked Ukraine. What are the two sides, is it justified?"

Gutfeld was cornered like a rat and make a remark that she's sticking to a "simplistic" story being told by the media.

And then they moved on.