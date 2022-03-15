Fox Cameraman Killed In Same Attack That Left Benjamin Hall Injured

By John AmatoMarch 15, 2022

Yesterday, it was reported that Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall was injured in an attack by Russian forces in the city of Kyiv.

Today we learned the terrible news that his cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, was killed in the same attack.

Bill Hemmer broke the news to the Fox News channel as they were transitioning into Harris Faulkner's program.

Hemmer said, "Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski has died in Ukraine. He was working with our Benjamin Hall when incoming fire hit their vehicle outside Kyiv."

Our hearts go out to his family and friends. War is hell.

Hall became a viral hero to many when he rebuked The Five's Greg Gutfeld's moronic take that the media was only covering Ukraine's viewpoint -- a lame attempt to both-sides the Russian invasion.

Gutfeld whined that he was being attacked personally by Hall, but the on-the-ground reporter was just correcting the record and offering vital true information to their viewers.

In only a matter of days, Hall was injured and his cameraman was killed.

Yesterday Gutfeld, a coward, didn't comment on Hall's injuries.

Discussion

