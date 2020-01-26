Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna And 7 Others Killed In Calabasas Helicopter Crash (UPDATE 2)

Just down the road from me, a helicopter crashed in Calabasas in the dense gray morning fog. All five people have been killed, and one of them was Kobe Bryant, the NBA superstar.

Variety and the Washington Post have confirmed initial reports from TMZ and ESPN.

Reactions and remembrances poured in almost immediately:

Tomorrow isn't guaranteed for anyone. Love your life. Love your family and friends. — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 26, 2020

Watching this back now is surreal - LeBron sharing heartfelt memories of Kobe after passing him on the all-time scorers list pic.twitter.com/zYGm4DBu8S — Francis (@FrancisOKC) January 26, 2020

Fucking helicopters. — Martin Longman (@BooMan23) January 26, 2020

January 25, 2010 - President Obama: "Of course, I've got to recognize Kobe Bryant, one of the most competitive players I've ever seen, for being named Finals MVP last year, obviously already MVPs under his belt, the youngest player ever to reach 25,000 points in his career." RIP. pic.twitter.com/DJACPdmSBl — CSPAN (@cspan) January 26, 2020

My thoughts immediately go out to Vanessa Bryant and the children with the passing of Kobe. Please remember to think of them in this devastating time. #RIPKobe#RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/ZwgXU0kqBa — Scott Koral (@sdkoral) January 26, 2020

Kobe’s final message to his fans and family. Right after he dropped 60 points in his last game. An absolute legend gone way too soon. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/5gpbKCQSUJ — Spencer Wheelock (@SpencerWheelock) January 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

This clip of Kobe explaining the game to his daughter went viral just last week too. pic.twitter.com/LM73m3a9Zk — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 26, 2020

Boarding a flight in Costa Rica. A little boy in front of me was holding his phone then turned to the adult male he was with and said “TMZ said Kobe died!!” Every passenger reached for their phones and some starting crying. His impact was global. My heart breaks for his family. — Jamal Spencer (@JamalWZZM13) January 26, 2020

Our hearts go out to his wife and daughters and the families of the others who died in the crash who have not yet been identified.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that his 13-year old daughter was on the aircraft and killed, too:

Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria Onore -- aka GiGi -- was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash ... reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13. We're told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

More:

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

UPDATE: 2:50PM PST

LA Sheriff's Department says 9 people perished aboard the helicopter: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and 7 others who have not yet been identified.