Sports
— UPDATED: 1/26/20 2:50pm
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna And 7 Others Killed In Calabasas Helicopter Crash (UPDATE 2)

It is now confirmed that LA Laker and basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash.
By Karoli Kuns
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna And 7 Others Killed In Calabasas Helicopter Crash (UPDATE 2)
Image from: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Just down the road from me, a helicopter crashed in Calabasas in the dense gray morning fog. All five people have been killed, and one of them was Kobe Bryant, the NBA superstar.

Variety and the Washington Post have confirmed initial reports from TMZ and ESPN.

Reactions and remembrances poured in almost immediately:

Our hearts go out to his wife and daughters and the families of the others who died in the crash who have not yet been identified.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that his 13-year old daughter was on the aircraft and killed, too:

Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria Onore -- aka GiGi -- was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash ... reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13.

We're told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

More:

UPDATE: 2:50PM PST

LA Sheriff's Department says 9 people perished aboard the helicopter: Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and 7 others who have not yet been identified.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.