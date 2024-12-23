'I Don't Want To Go': Trump Complains About Walking Down Stairs

President-elect Donald Trump complained about possibly having to walk down steps to reach the stage at a conservative conference on Sunday.
By David EdwardsDecember 23, 2024

As he walked out to the podium at AmFest in Arizona, Trump began by wishing the audience a Merry Christmas.

"Nice to win the election and very nice to win," the president-elect said. "And I want to wish everybody a very Merry Christmas. They don't say that too much anymore."

"And when I had all that smoke backstage, I said, Hey, are there any steps in front of me?" he continued. "I don't want to go. I go down. That would not be good."

"We don't want to do that nice and slow, but I just want to thank you."

Trump has a history of being mocked for slowly walking down stairs at previous events.

