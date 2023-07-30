'I Want All Of This To Go Away': Nikki Haley Still Wants To Pardon Trump

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley confirmed on Sunday that she still wants to pardon former President Donald Trump despite a new obstruction of justice charge.

During an interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Haley if she would pardon Trump after he was accused of trying to delete videotapes showing possible criminal acts at Mar-a-Lago.

"You've said in the past though you would be inclined to pardon Donald Trump," Brennan observed. "Has your position changed? Would you still pardon him?"

"Well, what I've said is if he is found guilty, that is certainly showing that it was dangerous to our national security," Haley replied before pointing to President Gerald Ford's pardon of Richard Nixon.

"We have to move forward," she added. "We've got to quit living in the past. And I don't want there to be all of this division over the fact that we have a president serving years in jail over a documents trial. I want all of this to go away."

