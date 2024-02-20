Nikki Haley Says She'd Pardon Trump To Bring U.S. Together

Nikki Haley said late Sunday that, if elected to the White House, she would pardon former President Trump if he’s convicted of a federal crime. Ain't that some sh*t? Like most Republicans, she needs to join CoDependents Anonymous!

In January, Haley said a Trump pardon would "be healing for the country."

Via The Hill:

Asked the question directly by an audience member at a Fox News town hall in South Carolina, where she once served as governor, Haley said a pardon would be in the country’s “best interest” so Americans can work to “leave the negativity behind” without being further divided.

“If you’re talking about pardoning Trump, it’s not a matter of innocence or guilt at that point, because that means he would have already been found guilty,” Haley said at the town hall, hosted by John Roberts. “I believe, in the best interest of bringing the country together, I would pardon Donald Trump. Because I think it’s important for the country to move on.”

“We’ve got to leave the negativity and the baggage behind,” she added. “I don’t want this country divided any further. I don’t think it’s in the best interests for America to have an 80-year-old president sitting in jail and having everybody upset about it. I think this would be the time that we would need to move forward and get this out of the way.”

Trump currently faces four criminal indictments, including two on the federal level brought by special counsel Jack Smith — one related to his alleged efforts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election and another for allegedly willfully retaining national security information and obstructing efforts by the federal government to retrieve the document.