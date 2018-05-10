Michael Smerconish Ignores The Thousand Cuts Of Trump

Michael Smerconish, avowed "centrist," won't allow anything but an actual shooting on Fifth Avenue to bring down Donald Trump.

A caller, Richard from Wisconsin, asked him last Friday if the taking of a personal photo in the office of his physician was a burglary and therefore a felony in the State of New York.

The caller compared the crime to OJ Simpson, who participated in an armed robbery and was convicted.

"OJ was present, Donald Trump was not." said Smerconish.

"So it's a conspiracy. He was involved. And they stole something that was personal to the Doctor's, isn't that a felony in the State of New York?" said the caller.

And seriously, the similarities between Trump and Nixon both ordering a burglary was LOST on Smerconish?

The caller continued. "A stupid little picture could be the downfall of this president."

Smerconish: "Well, but that would be stupid, we don't want a president taken down because of... "

Caller: "Of course not, of course not."