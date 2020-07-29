Trump Calls Quack Doctor ‘Very Impressive,’ Then Stalks Out Of Presser

Earlier today, Twitter removed a Trump retweet of a video in which a group of doctors claimed that neither masks nor shutdowns are necessary to fight the coronavirus pandemic. One doctor, Stella Immanuel, called hydroxychloroquine a “cure for covid.”

Immanuel has also distinguished herself with claims that “sexual visitations by demons and alien DNA are at the root of Americans’ common health concerns,” as The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reported.

But the Whiner-in-Chief seemed rather put out that Collins would dare question his wisdom in retweeting the video to his millions of followers:

COLLINS: Mr. President, the woman that you said was a great doctor in that video, that you re-tweeted last night said that masks don't work and there is a cure for COVID-19, both of which health experts say is not true. She's also made videos saying that doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens and that they're trying to create a vaccine to make you immune from becoming religious. TRUMP: Well, maybe it's a sign, maybe it's not. I can tell you this. She was on air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. And I thought she was very impressive in the sense that from where she came -- I don't know which country she comes from but she said that she's had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients, and I thought her voice was an important voice. But I know nothing about her.

And with that, Trump and his bruised ego walked out.

I don't know which is worse: Trump calling Immanuel "very impressive" or retweeting medical advice to his millions of followers from a doctor he says he knows nothing about. What we do know is that Trump doesn’t care whether he retweets sound medical counsel or not, just so long as it’s someone who supports his amateur view on the pandemic.