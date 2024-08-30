Loony MAGA 'Prophet': Trump's Been President Last Four Years

The evangelical MAGA prophet class, a bunch of hucksters and weirdos, had a tough time trying to explain how Trump lost the 2020 election when they prophesied he would win, so they've come up with a new QAnon conspiracy.

And no, it's not holograms.

As Right Wing Watch reports many of them just claim the election was stolen, but a few others have come up with another wacko idea. Trump has been the actual president these four years.

He was actually president for these two terms. He would say, I don't know if I can believe that. What, do you believe Obama's calling the shots from a basement during Biden's term? You know he was. Everybody knows he was. When you hear the press people and the White House say, I meet with President Obama every, I mean, Biden every day. Yeah, they do those Freudian slips. Yeah, both of them did it. Yeah. Both of them did it. And so, and remember Obama said before, he said, if I could sit in a basement with an earpiece in somebody's ear, I would be up for that. Well, and they called this Obama's third term. So if you believe he did that from behind the scenes, why is it so hard for you to believe Trump's been president this whole time?

Host Elijah Streams believes Trump has been president of the military for the last four years. I kid you not.

These creeps are so nuts they mix in Obama as the kicker. You know the one about it was Obama's third term?

But this one wins the Crookie Award for the most batshit crazy, demented, delusional, and deluded of them all.

This is third-rail insane.