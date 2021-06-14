Politics
Pompeo: Trump Needed Four More Years To Stop Russia's Pipeline

The lunacy never stops with human rights thugs like Pompeo.
By John Amato
by John Amato
On Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace raked former so-called "Secretary of State" Mike Pompeo over the coals.

The Trump administration was entirely negligent in handling Russia, including refusing to attack Putin's murderous behavior and cybercrimes against our democracy.

Wallace doesn't hold court like a Tucker Carlson or Fox and Friends. He uses actual facts in interviews. And he blasted Pompeo's nonsensical criticisms of the Biden administration's handling of Russia.

Pompeo claimed even after Russia completed 90% of their gas pipeline, that the Trump administration needed only four more years to completely shut it down.

This is, of course, ludicrous.

Wallace said, "But, Mr. Secretary, let's look back at the Trump record of -- under President Trump, the administration didn't stop Russia from completing -- and they continued during the Trump administration to build the Nord Stream pipeline. By the end of the administration, it was 90 percent completed. And President Trump never condemned Russia for the poisoning of Alexey Navalny or his arrest. And both of those happened on his watch."

Homina, homina.

Pompeo replied, "Well, Chris, you said it yourself, they didn't complete the pipeline."

The former Secretary of State sounded like a fourth-grader talking to Matt Gaetz.

He continued, "It would not have been completed had we had four more years, I'm very, very confident of that. And with respect to human rights, I -- we take a backseat to no one."

Just as disgusting was the fact that Pompeo, a monster of another sort, made believe Traitor Trump actually cared about human rights across the globe.

Trump was in love with many right-wing populist dictators, including a murderous thug named Duterte.

And who could forget Khashoggi’s murder? Republicans, apparently.

Trump even admitted to covering up the Khashoggi murder by the Saudis to Bob Woodward.

"I saved his [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's] ass," said Trump. "I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop." To do this, Trump did what he always does—he lied about it. And he also refused to hand over a report that was required by law.

