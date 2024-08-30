Jack White Says He's Suing Trump Over Use Of ‘Seven Nation Army’

Trump's deputy director of communications stepped in it yesterday when she posted a clip of Trump while using The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" as background music. Jack White, the former singer/guitarist, was not amused and immediately captured the clip before Margo Martin deleted it.

Source: Variety

Jack White is joining the growing list of angry musicians threatening to sue the Trump campaign over the use of their music in his promotional posts.

On Thursday, White uploaded a screen recording of Donald J. Trump‘s Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin’s X account where she posted a now-deleted video of the Republican nominee walking to the White Stripes‘ “Seven Nation Army.” White said there was a lawsuit coming from his lawyers, “to add to your five thousand others,” he noted.

“Don’t even think about using my music you fascists,” wrote White in the caption of his post on Instagram. “Have a great day at work today Margo Martin.” He added, “a double fuck you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if anything makes sense anymore.”