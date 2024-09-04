RNC Chair Can't Say Why He's Suing North Carolina Over Migrants Voting

RNC co-chairman Michael Whatley offered up no evidence or a smidgen of impropriety of possible wrongdoings when asked by FOX Business about their lawsuits in North Carolina over voting rights.

The RNC's plan for winning the election is to purge as many voters off voting rolls as possible -- hence, the lawsuits.

VARNEY: Quickly on this, you're suing the North Carolina elections board for allegedly allowing non-citizens to vote. Is this all about voter ID? WHATLEY: No, actually, there's a couple of different things in there. First off, we do want voter ID. We're very glad that we have that now in North Carolina. We're trying to make sure we have it in every single state. But we also want to make sure that only American citizens can vote. It is a matter of federal law right now that only federal citizens can vote. We need the states to enforce it and that's what we're trying to push right now in multiple states around the country including North Carolina.

It is already illegal to vote in a federal election if you are not a US Citizen. What's the point of this nonsense? It's a setup for Trump to whine and fundraise about 'voter fraud by immigrants' when he loses. And it brings chaos and confusion to voters, which the RNC hopes will keep them home on Election Day.

